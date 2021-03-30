Two 7-year old girls struck by vehicle in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two 7-year-old girls were transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Avondale Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened at Vine and Ehrman Street around 12:30 p.m.
Police said both girls were transported to Children’s Hospital.
One girl is in critical condition and the other is believed to be OK, they said.
Lt. Steve Saunders said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was headed north on Vine Street and stayed at the scene.
He said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Saunders said several passersby stopped and rendered aid to the girls.
“We want to thank the citizens who took the time to do that,” he said.
FOX19 NOW talked to the father of one of the girls who said he is shocked.
“It’s not a high business area but a lot of traffic goes through here. There’s little kids - school is not in and kids are out all day,” he said.
Police said Vine Street from Forest Avenue to Erhman Street will be closed for approximately three hours due to the investigation.
They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
