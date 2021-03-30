Woman reported being physically abused by ‘boyfriend’ month before her murder, records show

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a girl he was in a relationship with, state police say.
Kristina Jones, 36, was found bloodied and unresponsive on Jan. 11 in the bathtub at her friend’s house on Country Road 700 West, according to court documents. She died there at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.
Jones was staying at her friend’s house on and off because she was afraid of Jordan Knudson, 36, documents read.
Knudson was arrested on March 26 for Jones’ murder following a two-month investigation, ISP says.
Jones and Knudson were in a relationship for about two years, detectives learned.
Jones went to the emergency room on Dec. 15, 2020, for pain and knots on her head. Jones reported being physically abused and knocked out by her “boyfriend,” court documents claim.
Jones filed for a protective order against Knudson on the same day she went to the ER, detectives explained in the document.
She died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head less than a month later, court records read.
The weapon used to kill Jones was a .410 caliber gun, the autopsy concluded.
Evidence of .410 shotgun shells was found in a burn site when investigators searched the Knudson family farm, detectives explained.
A full box of .410 shotgun shells and an unspent shell was found inside the Knudson’s home.
Investigators did not find a gun though.
Then, on Jan. 19, a letter sent to ISP “suggested who may currently have the .410 shotgun,” documents read.
A fingerprint, later matched to Knudson, was lifted from the letter, according to detectives.
Knudson was arrested on March 26 for Jones’ murder and being held at the Ripley County Jail.
