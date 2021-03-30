Wounded officer out of hospital, recovering at home after Monday shooting

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A police officer is recovering and out of the hospital after he was shot Monday.
Gunshots between an officer and a suspect were first reported around 6:30 p.m. at Isabella and Chestnut streets.
What preceded the gunfire was a call from Lee’s Famous Recipe, according to police.
Covington police received a call from the Lee’s Famous Recipe around 6:15 p.m. Monday about a man with a gun.
The suspect was waiting for his meal in the drive-thru line when he got out and started waving a gun around, the restaurant’s manager says.
An employee described the suspect’s vehicle to police, which allowed an officer to spot it going across the 4th street bridge into Newport.
The suspect stopped his vehicle, and the gunfire came shortly after, according to police.
The Campbell County prosecutor, along with Kentucky State Police, will handle the investigation since the gunshots happened in Covington, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.
Police say the officer was shot in the arm and glass was found shattered in the driver side door of a police cruiser.
Sanders says charges will be filed against the suspect as soon as he recovers from gunshots to the leg and ankle and leaves the hospital. He will be taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center for an extradition hearing back to Kentucky.
“Normally, defendants waive extradition because they don’t get credit for the jail time if they fight extradition,” Sanders explains. “So, I would expect we will see him in court in the next few days.”
The Covington officer is back home with his family as he recovers, police say.
