Authorities: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River in Owensboro.
Daviess County Dispatch says they sent a call out for a report of a body found in the Ohio River at 7:20 p.m.
Detectives responded and are investigating the death at this time.
Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess says the body was found at 7:45 p.m. behind Fern Terra.
“From what I understand, it’s someone who indicated I believe to a gas station to call in,” stated Officer Boggess. “So I don’t have a lot of details as to how they were in a position to see it, whether they were on the river or something else where they observed it. But like I said, we got that information, I believe, from a convenience store that was given the information second hand.”
Because of the rainy and dark conditions, we are told the body was in a hard-to-reach spot.
Crews on the scene tell us they recovered the body around 10:15 p.m., and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Anyone who may have additional information about this case is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270- 687-8484.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
