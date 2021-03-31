Authorities: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro

By Makayla Neukam | March 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 5:54 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River in Owensboro.

Daviess County Dispatch says they sent a call out for a report of a body found in the Ohio River at 7:20 p.m.

Detectives responded and are investigating the death at this time.

Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess says the body was found at 7:45 p.m. behind Fern Terra.

“From what I understand, it’s someone who indicated I believe to a gas station to call in,” stated Officer Boggess. “So I don’t have a lot of details as to how they were in a position to see it, whether they were on the river or something else where they observed it. But like I said, we got that information, I believe, from a convenience store that was given the information second hand.”

Because of the rainy and dark conditions, we are told the body was in a hard-to-reach spot.

Crews on the scene tell us they recovered the body around 10:15 p.m., and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone who may have additional information about this case is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270- 687-8484.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

