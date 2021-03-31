Businesses prepare for Opening Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds are preparing to step up to the plate and businesses are getting for Opening Day.
Some fans will be inside Great American Ball Park on Thursday while some will enjoy the game at bars and restaurants.
Business owners down in the DORA district of The Banks are making some adjustments after crowds packed the area last weekend.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus reminded people Wednesday the pandemic has not ended yet.
“If you’re planning on coming downtown in part of Cincinnati’s most sacred holiday, come enjoy and let’s do it responsibly,” said Driehaus. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance whether in the ballpark or outside in the new DORA. Please keep your distance at the DORA and let’s work as a team to get this right.”
DORA, designated outdoor refreshment area, opened last week. The 85-acre area is a place where people can buy a drink and walk around outside freely.
Tracy Schwegmann with The Banks says she saw minimal mask-wearing and social distancing. So, a few changes are being made.
Extended patios and extra tables are some of the ways owners are changing the setting.
“You’ll see some things added,” said Schwegmann. “Like picnic tables will be set in the street at that distanced manner, you’ll see some circles on the lawns, really to give people that reminder that we are still in a pandemic. And we would like to see folks following those social distancing requirements. “You’ll also see some folks walking around and offering masks to folks who maybe left them behind.”
Opening Day of the Reds’ 2021 season gets started at 4:10 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals.
