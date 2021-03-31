Cold today, freezing tonight & blustery for Opening Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a slight chance for a late day shower, but most locations stay cloudy and dry. We’re on the back side of a cold front and cold air remains in place for the next few days. Today’s highs will reach the mid 50s.
The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Hamilton county south beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooler air stays in place with morning temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flurries in the afternoon.
Blustery, cold weather will take over for the game at 4:10 PM. Temperatures look to be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Friday will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s when the Reds return to Great American Ball Park. Great set for a big warming trend as the weekend starts. Highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
