Coroner IDs 7-year-old girl fatally struck in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We now know the identity of a 7-year-old girl fatally struck by a car in Avondale Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says Sharesse Latimore was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The crash happened at Vine and Ehrman Street around 12 p.m.
Police said two 7-year-old girls ran across the street and were hit by a 17-year-old driver.
Both of the girls were taken to the hospital.
The other child, whose name was not released, is expected to recover, police say.
The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, a police spokesman said.
The driver is not believed to have been impaired or speeding when the crash happened, police said. The girls did not use the crosswalk when they ran across the road, police said.
Several passersby stopped and rendered aid to the girls, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.
“We want to thank the citizens who took the time to do that,” he said.
FOX19 NOW talked to the father of one of the girls. He said he was shocked.
“It’s not a high business area but a lot of traffic goes through here. There’s little kids - school is not in and kids are out all day,” he said.
