Coroner working to identify body found in burned vehicle in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The identity remains unknown of a body found inside a car that caught on fire in East Price Hill Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner’s officials said Wednesday they are continuing to work on the case with the assistance of dental and X-ray records.
Cincinnati homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation, which is customary in these situations, according to the coroner’s office. Cincinnati fire arson investigators also are looking into it.
The body was located after Cincinnati firefighters put out a fully involved in vehicle fire in the 1400 block of Neff Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.