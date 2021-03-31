CPS returns to in-person learning Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School District students will return in-person five days a week starting Wednesday.
The quarter will run through May 27.
Remote learning options through home schooling at the Cincinnati Digital Academy and Schoology will remain for those students who do not wish to return in-person.
The district’s plan does not guarantee 6-foot social distancing, but other health measures are in place, including mask use; cleaning and ventilation measures; screening testing; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
CPS students will have options for remote learning for some students in the fall and available for all in Spring 2022.
Students with the exception of those at Walnut Hills were learning in a 2-2-1 hybrid model with two days of in-person learning for each of two blocks.
Some students who have opted not to return to in-person learning are currently learning remotely through CDA or Schoology.
No concurrent streaming option is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.