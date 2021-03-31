CPS students return to 5-day in-person learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School students returned to five days a week in-person learning Wednesday.
Spring break is officially over, and kids are back in the classroom five days a week for the rest of the school year.
New safety protocols are in place, which has some CPS parents feeling more comfortable than others.
“No [not worried], because people are still living their lives anyway, so the kids might as well be in school,” said Shequala Walker. “That way us parents can do what we need to do, and not babysitting because we still got to live our lives.”
The district’s plan does not guarantee six-foot social distancing, but other health measures are in place, including mask use; cleaning and ventilation measures; screening testing; and contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine.
“I’m still concerned about this virus and them trying to take the masks away and bring them back and then three feet apart. They should still be six feet apart like they’re trying to quit everything too soon,” said CPS parent Jessica Schnetzer.
This too is why others were skeptical about sending their kids back altogether.
“We decided to stay remote at the original because they have found some variants, and we weren’t sure what’s going to happen with those variants,” said Hannah Schaich. “We got the vaccine, and the vaccine doesn’t even know if it’s gonna cover these variants. They’re just guessing that it will.”
Schaich has three kids in the CPS school district and chose to enroll them in Cincinnati Digital Academy, the other option for the remainder of the school year.
However, it is something she is not a fan of.
“It is not an education,” expressed Schaich. “They go through slides, they hit those slides, there’s a couple questions and that’s it. They don’t go into the subject, whatever subject it is. There’s no interaction, so you just hit the next button. So, I have no idea what my kids are actually retaining. They hate it.”
CPS students will have options for remote learning for some students in the fall and available for all in Spring 2022.
