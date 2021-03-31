District responds after racist graffiti discovered in local high-school bathroom

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Village of Cleves residents are furious after racially charged language and threats recently appeared on a wall inside Taylor High School.
Three Rivers School District officials discovered the graffiti on Monday.
The messages were written on a wall inside a Taylor High School boy’s restroom. They contained inappropriate and threatening statements with several racial slurs used alongside swear words.
There is also a threat of violence against a staff member.
School officials say they investigated the offensive graffiti and found it to be an isolated incident. However, officials added additional security at the school Tuesday as a precaution.
Parents who do not wish to be identified tell FOX19 NOW they are saddened and angered by the incident.
Administrators say they were able to identify the student responsible and are working with the student and his or her family.
School officials say the disciplinary process will take some time but that it is in progress.
The district’s statement reads in part: “While we are deeply concerned about the intent and nature of the messages, we believe the situation has been handled throughly and efficiently.”
It continues: “The messages that were found on Monday, do not reflect the core values of our school community and the District fully appreciates and supports the work and contributions of the staff members identified in the message.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.