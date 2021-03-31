Driver pleads guilty in hit-skip crash that killed prominent Cincinnati attorney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident in connection with a hit-skip crash that killed a prominent Cincinnati attorney.
Brandon Marksberry, 22, appeared before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Wende Cross on Wednesday.
Steven Adams, 55, was cycling when a vehicle hit him but did not stop in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
Hamilton County prosecutors have said Adams was still alive when Marksberry allegedly left the scene. They have questioned if Adams could have survived with more immediate medical attention.
Marksberry was also driving without a valid license, according to his indictment.
He was originally charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of failure to stop after an accident.
Adams began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where he stayed until 1999.
He worked in private practice, mostly in criminal and OVI cases, since 2000.
Marksberry remains at the Hamilton County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
His sentencing is set for April 28 at 9 a.m.
