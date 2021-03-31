Contests
Ex-Loveland police officer pleads on charge he was HIV-positive during sexual assault

Anthony Pecord, a former police officer, is will spend an additional 180 days in jail following...
Anthony Pecord, a former police officer, is will spend an additional 180 days in jail following his guilty plea on Monday to a charge of assault.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Loveland police officer pleaded guilty on Monday to an additional charge in an incident of sexual assault where he drugged the victim with an intoxicant while knowingly HIV positive, according to court records.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24, 2021. Anthony Pecord used the intoxicant to impair the male victim’s ability to consent.

The incident was reported on Jan. 25 and prompted an investigation.

Pecord attempted to destroy photographic evidence of the crime, but detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were able to preserve it, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

The former officer resigned on Feb. 26.

He was convicted in April on three counts of gross sexual imposition and sentenced to a four-year prison sentence.

Days after his conviction, another charge was filed against Pecord after prosecutors determined he knew he was HIV positive when the sexual assault occurred.

On Monday, court documents show Pecord pleaded guilty to that assault charge.

An additional 180 days were added to his jail sentence.

There is a concern there might be more people who were victimized by Pecord, Deters has said.

Anyone who might be a victim should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Detective Losekamp at 513-595-7484.

