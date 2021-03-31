Ex-Loveland police officer convicted, sentenced for sexual assault case, prosecutor says

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Loveland police officer will spend the next four years in prison following his conviction, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Tuesday.
Anthony Pecord was convicted on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Deters said. The former officer was originally indicted on eight counts of rape and eight counts of sexual battery.
Pecord will serve four years in prison and be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for 15 years, the prosecutor said.
Pecord used an “intoxicant” to impair the victim’s ability to consent on Jan. 24, according to court documents.
The alleged incident was reported the next day and prompted a formal investigation, Loveland Chief of Police Dennis Sean Rahe said in a memo at the time.
Pecord submitted his resignation to Chief Rahe effective Feb. 26.
“Thanks to Sheriff Deputy Jack Losekamp’s work, the photographic evidence of this crime was discovered, despite Pecord’s attempts to destroy it,” Deters said Wednesday. “Without the efforts of Detective Jack Losekamp and Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo, we could not have pursued this case and Pecord would still be free.”
There is a concern there might be more people who were victimized by Pecord, Prosecutor Deters said earlier this month. He said anyone who might be a victim should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Detective Losekamp at 513-595-7484.
