‘I still hear the gunshots:’ Family seeks justice nine years after Madisonville man’s murder

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - For nine years, the family of a Madisonville man who was murdered has been searching for his killer. As they prepare for a vigil to honor him, they are hoping anyone with information will help police solve the case.
Marcus Daniels died on April 13, 2012. At the time, he was taking care of his grandmother, Margaret Daniels, at her home along Chandler Street. She said she was only feet away when Daniels was shot and killed.
“I still hear the gunshots,” Margaret said. “He was sitting in his car, and I kept calling him, and he didn’t turn, his head was turned this way, so when he didn’t turn his head this way, I said, ‘Oh, he’s gone.’”
Although Daniels was not perfect, his loved ones said he tried to stay on the right track, especially after his daughter was born. Sadly, his life was taken before she turned two-years-old.
“I just knew that he loved that baby. He took care of that baby,” Margaret said. “He loved the baby’s mother, and he was a good caregiver. He was good to me.”
As time has gone by, Margaret has developed her own theory about what happened. She said she believes Daniels may have helped police with a drug case, and in turn, was targeted.
“It was a hit,” Margaret said. “Marcus knew there was a hit out on him, but he never said nothing to me. He never said anything to me. I knew nothing about his other life.”
Nine years after Daniels’ death, his relatives are keeping the faith that justice could be right around the corner.
“The hole’s gonna always be there, but just ease our pain, and hopefully bring my mother more peace,” Marcia Daniels, Marcus Daniels’ mother said.
The family will be hosting a vigil on April 13 at 6 p.m. near where Daniels was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.