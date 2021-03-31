Family Tragedy: Lattimore family mourning the death of another child

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family dealing with the tragic death of a child is now mourning the loss of yet another young kid.
Sharesse Lattimore, 7, died Tuesday after she was hit by a car in Avondale.
The Lattimore last name might sound familiar to many.
Nylo Lattimore is Sharesse’s distant cousin, their paternal grandmother, Belinda Lattimore, tells FOX19 NOW.
Sharesse was a talkative young girl who loved unicorns, rainbows and making people smile. She was a total diva too, Belinda says.
“She always had a hair done,” Belinda says. “With her little hairballs or beads in her hair.”
Belinda will treasure these memories forever.
Sharesse was one of two 7-year-old girls hit by a car at Vine and Ehrman Street on Tuesday.
The girls were both taken to the hospital.
The other girl, who Belinda says is Sharesse’s cousin, is expected to be okay.
Belinda says losing Sharesse feels like her heart shattered into pieces, and there is not enough glue to fix it.
“She was just precious,” Belinda says. “My son just loved her. I mean, my son really loved her. And I know her mom loved her too.”
Sharesse’s death comes just three months after the Lattimore family lost two other loved ones.
The search continues for 3-year-old Nylo.
Prosecutors say he was thrown into the Ohio River after his mother, Nyteisha, was killed, allegedly by DeSean Brown.
Belinda says the three are distant cousins. And she never thought in a million years such tragic events would impact their family.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the girls stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, a police spokesman said.
The driver is not believed to have been impaired or speeding when the crash happened, police said. The girls did not use the crosswalk when they ran across the road, police said.
