Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road extend cookie sales

“We are encouraging people to look in your community and maybe there’s a food bank that you’d like to make a donation to,” says Bennett. “Reach out to a troop and say, ‘hey, I wanna buy a case of cookies.’' It’s $60 for a case, there are 12 boxes in each case, and you could say, ‘I would like to donate it to this food bank or to this hospital or a service center.’”