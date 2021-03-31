Indiana vaccine eligibility opens for Hoosiers 16+

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoosiers 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is also just days away from lifting the governor’s mask mandate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the mask mandate will be lifted on April 6. Taking the mandate’s place will be a state mask advisory.
Masks will only be recommended under the advisory.
The April 6 date will also be the end for seating requirement at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, the governor said. This will allow customers to get up and move throughout the facility without restrictions.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
