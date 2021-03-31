Indiana 11-year-old is champion bull rider

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a local sixth-grader who is one of the most unique kids in his class.
Auston Young began bull riding at 6-years-old and he practices next to the family barn in Lawrenceburg.
“He’s a special kid in what he does. For sure,” his dad Adam Young said.
This - takes guts.
“You can’t really explain the feeling,” Auston said. “If you say you’re not nervous at all, you’re lying. Because it’s a bull that can do anything.”
What he first tried at 6-years-old - he makes look easy now at 11.
“While other people got the talent, I got the try,” he said.
However many tries it takes, he’ll take a hit.
“It’s just a part of the sport. You’ve got to take the hits to do what you love,” Auston said.
He was recently buckled as the American Junior Bull Riding Champion.
“It’s all - strong core, it’s all balance and you get in the practice pen and start developing muscle memory so you can react without even thinking about it,” Auston’s sponsor Ty Scott said.
Auston is riding the kind of momentum that keeps one eye on the bullseye.
“It’s a professional sport, so it’s just like a kid dreaming of being a professional football player or baseball player, it’s only a select few that are able to do that. Do I think he has it? I possibly think he does. We’ll see. But he’s definitely got the heart for it and that’s one of the main things you need to have,” his dad said.
His said the rodeo season is just now starting to open up and Auston will start traveling the country to qualify for nationals in Las Vegas.
