Joe Burrow getting back on the field? Bengals post new video

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A welcome sight for Bengals fans as the team posted a new video of Joe Burrow on Wednesday.
The video shows Burrow walking out to what appears to be the field of Paul Brown Stadium.
The 2020 No. 1 overall pick was accompanied by two trainers, one of which was carrying a Wilson bag. Wilson is the maker of the NFL’s official football.
One could presume the bag is loaded with footballs.
Based on the subtle images, Burrow could be on the field and throwing.
Burrow has been rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.
The rehab process has gone well, Burrow said in January.
“Rehab has gone really well,” Burrow said in an interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1. “I’m past the worst part. I’m starting to feel like a normal human again. Things are on track to start the season the way I need to practice a little bit in fall camp and get ready to go.”
When Cowherd pressed Burrow to see if he believes he would be ready to start the 2021 season, Burrow laughed and said, “I think I’ll be ready. I think it’ll be just fine.”
David Chao, a former NFL team doctor and orthopedic surgeon, said based on the video he “would be surprised if [Burrow] wasn’t doing some running already.”
