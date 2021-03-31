$1M bond for Roselawn fatal fire suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for the suspect charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson in connection with a Roselawn fire that killed at 56-year-old man earlier this week.
William Koch, 57, pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing Wednesday morning in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
A Hamilton County grand jury will hear the case and consider possible indictment April 9.
The two-alarm fire broke out in a three-story multifamily apartment building on Sparkle Drive around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The building had 21 occupied units, including some where multiple people jumped to safety, fire officials have said.
Two people were rushed from the scene to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
One of them, Edward Jones, died later that day.
Koch’s criminal complaint states he intentionally used charcoal lighter fluid and a lit cigarette to ignite a couch in a common hallway on the third floor.
Koch admitted to the acts in the complaint, according to a fire official’s affidavit.
The American Red Cross is assisting 24 families displaced by the fire.
