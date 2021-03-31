Man wanted for woman’s murder arrested nearly 1 year later, state police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday nearly a year after the murder of a woman in Northside.
Travis Bailey was arrested in Jefferson County, Indiana by state troopers, according to Indiana State Police.
Bailey had a warrant for his arrest in the murder of 34-year-old Megan Donahue.
Police found Donahue shot inside of a vehicle on Colerain Avenue in Northside on April 9, 2020, Cincinnati police said previously.
She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, police say.
