Man wanted for woman’s murder arrested nearly 1 year later, state police say
Travis Bailey was arrested in Jefferson County, Indiana by state troopers, according to Indiana State Police. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet | March 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 4:44 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday nearly a year after the murder of a woman in Northside.

Travis Bailey was arrested in Jefferson County, Indiana by state troopers, according to Indiana State Police.

Bailey had a warrant for his arrest in the murder of 34-year-old Megan Donahue.

Police found Donahue shot inside of a vehicle on Colerain Avenue in Northside on April 9, 2020, Cincinnati police said previously.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, police say.

