Mayor Cranley announces plans for more of Cincinnati’s stimulus money

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is continuing to push for some big projects he hopes to see complete with $291 million in stimulus money the city expects to receive from the federal government.
He’s announcing the latest plans right now at a news conference at Westwood Town Hall.
The mayor is is joined by community leaders to announce a proposal regarding neighborhoods and public space activations.
This is the sixth in a series of announcements over the coming days regarding the use of federal stimulus funds.
The mayor said earlier this week he wants to install a sculpture park honoring Cincinnati’s African American trailblazers and restore the King Records building in Evanston.
The federal government has yet to put out guidelines on how the money can be used.
The plans also still need City Council approval.
