NB I-75 down to single lane in Butler Co for most of morning rush, truck ‘in pieces’

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single lane through most of rush hour Wednesday due to a three-vehicle crash that left a box truck " in pieces,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The right three lanes are blocked until further notice.
Expect lengthy delays. Detour off the highway by heading west onto Ohio 129, exit at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and head north (turn right) onto Ohio 63, where you can travel east (turn right) to rejoin northbound I-75 in Monroe.
One driver was hurt when the collision occurred between the Liberty Way/Ohio 129 exits and the rest stop in Liberty Township just before 3 a.m., dispatchers say.
A spill also was reported, but a Hazmat crew already has come and gone from the scene, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol remain on scene investigating.
