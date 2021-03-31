Police ID bicyclist fatally hit on Werk Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police identified a bicyclist died fatally hit by a transit van on Werk Road over the weekend.
John Flynn, 55, died shortly after he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.
He was riding on the sidewalk when he suddenly veered onto the road and into the path of an oncoming Ford transit van, according to police.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, they said.
The van driver, a 49-year-old man, was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Excessive speed and impairment were not considered factors, according to police.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.