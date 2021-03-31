Rain, cold front: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain that was heavy at times overnight is pushing east out of the Tri-State as a cold front arrives.
Look for a break in the rain between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday before showers return into the evening.
The low by daybreak Thursday will fall to 30 degrees.
The blast of colder air will stick around over the next few days, just in time for the Reds home opener on Thursday.
Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.
Parts of the Tri-State are under a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures could fall as low as 27 degrees.
Showers are expected to end Thursday morning.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s with a chance for afternoon snow flurries.
The blustery cold weather will stick around by the time the Cincinnati Reds first home game of the season starts at Great American Ballpark at 4:10 p.m.
A Freeze Watch will be in effect Thursday night until Friday morning as thermometers dip to 23.
Thermometers, however, will quickly bounce back to more springtime conditions by Friday.
The weekend is expected to be warmer with daytime highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.
