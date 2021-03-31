Rain Tapers, Falling Temps Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heavy rain has come to an end, with just a light shower chances for Wednesday morning.
Look for a break in the rain from around 9am until 2pm Wednesday then showers return to the FOX19 NOW viewing area into evening.
Temperatures stay near 50 degrees then fall back.
FREEZE WARNING: Hamilton county south Thursday from 1am to 11am.
Cold air arrives behind the front that causes the rain here and for two mornings the weather will revert to winter. As the showers end Thursday morning and temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s and the precipitation could end as a few flurries.
Blustery, cold weather will take over for the game at 4:10 PM. Temperatures look to be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Temperatures will quickly bounce back to spring levels after the cold and the weekend looks cool to mild and nice
