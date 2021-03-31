Hamilton Co. discusses stadium safety on Opening Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we countdown the hours till Opening Day, Tim O’Connell, Vice President of Ballpark Operations with the Reds, discussed stadium safety.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in February 30 percent attendance capacity will be allowed at outdoor sports stadia. That includes GABP.
Masks will be mandatory for workers and fans. Fans will be seated in pods of no more than six.
- All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry
- Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands
- New bag policy prohibiting backpacks
O’Connell says the team has worked with health professionals to develop their plan.
Thursday, April 1 marks Opening Day in Cincinnati, as the Reds are scheduled to take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said there are more than 45,000 doses of vaccine each week in the county.
Last week, Commissioner Denise Driehaus said one in four Hamilton County residents have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kesterman said there’s a lot going well for the county, most notably the number of citizens receiving vaccinations.
“We’re making really good metrics, and hopefully this will long-term impact the number of people that can get serious illness,” Kesterman said. “But each of us must continue to be careful and continue to practice safety steps to protect ourselves and our family.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.