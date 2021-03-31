Woman’s body found in Ohio River in Kentucky, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/FOX19) - Detectives in Owensboro, Kentucky say a woman’s body was found in the Ohio River Tuesday night.
Police say the woman has not been identified and they have not been able to match her with any missing person reports.
The coroner says the woman was 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-3, and weighed between 200 and 250 pounds.
Her left leg was amputated below the knee and she had multiple tattoos on her body.
The woman is believed to have died several weeks or months ago, according to the coroner.
Meantime, searches of the Ohio River for two missing Tri-State boys have come up empty.
Nylo Lattimore was last seen by family members on Dec. 4.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Nylo was thrown into the Ohio River alive near the Purple People Bridge by Desean Brown.
Court documents show that Brown is charged with the death of Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.
Police say Brittany Gosney confessed to killing her 6-year-old son James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 and two days later threw his body into the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, she claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, James Hamilton.
Gosney, 29, and Hamilton, 43, face a combined 31-count indictment in connection with the slaying of her son.
Both initially pleaded not guilty, but now Gosney is pursuing the insanity defense and changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved. FOX19 contributed to this report.