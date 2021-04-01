An Ohio state representative is among those hoping to ban the idea of digital COVID vaccine passports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard about some states like New York using COVID vaccine passports.
But here in Ohio, there’s pushback about the idea. In fact, several Ohio lawmakers are calling the idea a violation of our personal freedoms.
State Representative Al Cutrona, a Republican for Ohio’s 59th District in Northeast Ohio, tells 19 News that as a medical professional, he is in favor of Ohioans getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, he doesn’t think anyone should be punished if they don’t get it.
So Representative Cutrona plans to co-sponsor a bill that would prohibit the idea of COVID vaccine passports from taking off, “The government in no way, shape, or form has the power to mandate this either through a health order or through an agency. So, what we need to do is make sure the government is not stepping in and getting involved.”
On Friday, April 2nd, the state of New York will require COVID vaccine passports in some cases by using an app on your phone or by providing a printout to get into venues like Madison Square Garden. The document would prove you’ve been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the coronavirus.
“When you start interfering with inner-city commerce, inner-city travel – these are things that are protected under our Constitution. Bring this stuff into play; it causes a red flag for me,” Cutrona said.
Representative Cutrona says Ohio has endured more than a year of mandates and safety protocols, and the idea of requiring the use of COVID vaccine passports in digital form is something fellow Ohioans are telling him they do not want.
“It’s important to realize that technology is even a higher set of concerns because of how that will be linked and tracked. Everyone should be asking themselves, where is this information going? It’s going on some random app; it’s going on something. How is it being protected? Who’s using it,” Representative Cutrona said.
But the idea of requiring people to show proof they’ve received a vaccine is already being used when it comes to flying into some countries and diseases like polio and cholera.
