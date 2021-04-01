Babies born on Opening Day get Reds onesies, blankets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital Health Network and Tri-Health are celebrating Opening Day by giving newborns Reds onesies and blankets.
The Christ Hospital Health Network is giving out “Heading for Home” onesies to all babies born on April 1 at both the Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township locations.
Babies born at Tri-Health will receive a swaddle blanket with the Reds Rookies logo in commemoration of the return to baseball.
“Providing these swaddle blankets is a fun way to celebrate Opening Day, but more importantly it gives us the opportunity to discuss safe sleep with the new parents,” MD, System Chief, TriHealth Women’s Services Kristin Coppage said in a release. “Plus, the Reds Rookies program is a great way to introduce the newest fans to one of Cincinnati’s greatest traditions.”
