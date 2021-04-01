Baseball fans can no longer wear headdresses or face paint at Progressive Field

“The Cleveland Indigenous Coalition continues to work closely with the Cleveland MLB team during this period of transition, and we are encouraged by the team’s cooperation in listening to our recommendations and input. The donning of headdresses and stereotypical Native American-style face paint reflects and reinforces harmful stereotypes, which hurt our community – especially our Native youth. By enforcing the removal of Native American headdresses and Native American-style face paint for the 2021 season, the team is creating a more inclusive experience for all fans.”