Chilly forecast for Opening Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a chance for a few scattered flurries this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s with winds from the northwest making it feel colder. Much of the Tri-State is under a FREEZE WARNING until 11 a.m.
It stays cold throughout opening day with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flurries in the afternoon. Game time is 4:10 p.m.
Friday will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s when the Reds return to Great American Ball Park. Great set for a big warming trend as the weekend starts. Highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.