1 dead after morning fire in Butler County, sheriff says

St. Clair Township fatal fire
By Jared Goffinet and Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:54 PM

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - One person died in a morning fire in St. Clair Township, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of North B Street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

A man died in the fire; the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Sheriff Jones says the man did not have electricity and had an extension cord running from his neighbor’s house to his.

