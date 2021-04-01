Fans get first look inside GABP for 2021 season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fans were greeted with several new amenities inside Great American Ball Park on Opening Day.
New additions like the TriHealth Family Zone complete with a reading room, a nursing station for moms and babies, and bench swings that provide a panoramic view of the field and the Ohio River.
The Executive Super Suite is meant for groups between 35 and 50. It includes a buffet, two beers per person, and passes to the Reds Hall of Fame Museum. Officials say this suite is also available for meetings on non-game days.
The Boone County Bourbon Club-This bourbon-themed club is located in the former press box area. It includes all-inclusive food and drinks, a fully stocked bar, and a first-class dining experience.
The food menu underwent some changes as well.
The hot dogs and popcorn are still on the menu, do not worry.
There are new snacks in town.
The Reds added concession items such as a s’mores fry box, spicy chicken sandwich, and wicked nachos.
