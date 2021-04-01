Man dies after sheriff’s deputy fires gun during ‘physical struggle,’ state police say

MASON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - One person is dead following a “physical struggle” with a Fleming County sheriff’s deputy.
A deputy tried stopping a vehicle on Monday around 4:30 p.m. when he saw a man and woman “involved in a physical domestic violence altercation,” according to Kentucky State Police.
The man in the vehicle got out and started running, KSP said.
The deputy caught the unidentified man, and a “physical struggle” ensued, troopers say.
The deputy fired his gun and hit the man.
According to KSP, the man was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital but died there.
The sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital and eventually released.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, according to state police.
