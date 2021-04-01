Miami University suspends ACT, SAT admission requirement for fall 2022

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University announced it will be test-optional and not require ACT or SAT test scores of first-year students applying for admission for fall 2022 and spring 2023.
This will be the second class of students admitted under a test-optional policy.
“Miami’s longstanding, holistic approach positioned us well to quickly shift to a selective, test-optional review process,” Miami University Director of Admission Bethany Perkins said in a news release. “Not only has it resulted in a steady stream of high caliber applicants, but it has opened up a tremendous opportunity for access and equity.”
The university said their evaluation of prospective student applications will continue to consider factors such as grades, GPA and strength of curriculum; application essays; co-curricular and extracurricular activities; talent; and personal background.
“A test score has never been the only factor Miami’s admission committee considers in application evaluation, and it certainly isn’t the most important factor,” Perkins said. “There are much better predictors of college success such as the strength of a student’s curriculum and achievements in high school courses.”
A test score also will not be required for applicants to be considered for merit scholarships or admission to competitive programs such as honors or the Farmer School of Business.
However, students who want test scores to be considered will still have that option.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.