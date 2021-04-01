Mystery remains in Latonia pedestrian death as family mourns father of 2

LATONIA, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of a pedestrian who died Monday night is at a loss to explain the crash police say was intentional.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory, police say. Frank Harris, 54, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
According to Covington police, 44-year-old Marsha Miller is accused of driving at and intentionally hitting Harris as he was walking through the parking lot.
Stephanie Voland shared two children with Harris. She says she doesn’t know of any connection between him and Miller.
“Why this happened, we’ll probably never know,” Voland said. “Nobody seems to know how to connect them two together.”
Voland says she and Harris were together for a decade and had two boys.
“They don’t have a father anymore,” she said. “They keep saying they miss him, and it’s only been a couple of days.”
Police say Miller admitted to taking a substance before she started driving.
“Everybody thinks they have years, but to have a life just taken, and intentionally... it’s really hard,” Voland said. “He didn’t deserve to be run down. There was no cause for it.”
She says many people in the community knew Frank because he panhandled in the area.
“He never bothered anybody,” she said. “He was on social security, so that was all he had to make it every month.”
Voland describes Harris as kindhearted, the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. She says she wants people to remember him for his funny and caring personality.
“He was a good dad. He tried his hardest,” she said. “If the kids didn’t have something, he’d find a way to get it.”
Miller is being held with no bond at the Kenton County Detention Center. She will be back in court April 8.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman: 859-292-2272.
