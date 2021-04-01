Opening Day forecast: Temps in 30s, snow flurries, windy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s Opening Day, but this one is more winterlike than usual.
Some parts of the Tri-State already saw light snow flurries during the morning commute, and more is starting up again in the Cincinnati metro area.
Pavement temperatures are warm enough for the snow to melt on contact, leaving just wet roadways.
The main concern will be reduced visibility.
We’ll get slightly warmer as the 4:10 p.m. first pitch nears.
It will be partly to mostly cloudy at first pitch with a temperature around 39 degrees. Thursday will be a blustery day with winds gusting as high as 35 to 40mph during the game.
Skies will slowly clear with temperatures remaining steady or dropping slightly during the game.
The wind chill will be in the upper 20s to near 30.
Thursday’s forecast in Cincinnati is the complete opposite of what the weather normally is for Opening Day.
The average high is 62.8 degrees, and the average low is 43.1 degrees for Opening Day.
You have to go back all the way to 1935 for the coldest Opening Day in Reds’ history. Temperatures that day reached 38 degrees, which is right around what Thursday will be.
Recent Opening Day temps (not counting 2020 season starting in July):
- 2019 - 70 degrees
- 2018 - 47 degrees
- 2017 - 68 degrees
- 2016 - 50 degrees
- 2015 - 68 degrees
- 2014 - 64 degrees
- 2013 - 47 degrees
- 2012 - 60 degrees
- 2011 - 41 degrees
- 2010 - 78 degrees
Opening Day of the Reds’ 2021 season gets started at 4:10 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals.
