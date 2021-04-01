Pat Barry Way: Cincinnati to rename Mt. Adams street Thursday to honor legendary media personality

MT. ADAMS, Ohio (FOX19) - A legendary Cincinnati media personality might be gone, but city leaders are making sure he will not be forgotten.
Pat Barry, a former weatherman for FOX19 NOW and local DJ, died Feb. 20 from complications of COVID-19.
Barry gave Cincinnati many memories through the decades. From the days covering events at Riverfront Stadium to Great American Ball Park and Findlay Market, Barry brought smiles and laughter to many.
To honor and remember him, the city will unveil new signs marking the name change of Hatch Street in Mt. Adams to Pat Barry Way. The ceremony will be 2 p.m. Thursday.
Pat Barry Way will be located between Louden and Wareham Street in Mount Adams.
Barry was hired by FOX19 in 1995 and worked as the first weather anchor and later co-host for the new “19 in the Morning” news.
Before FOX19, Barry was a popular DJ at WKRQ-FM when he was hired by WLWT and then by FOX19.
He left FOX19 in 1999 and returned to the station in the 2000s as a weekend weather anchor.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.