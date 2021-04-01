Snopening Day: Snowfall in Cincinnati ahead of Reds game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ahhh Opening Day. The crack of the bat, the pop of the glove, hotdogs, and. . . snow? Yup, snow is falling on Opening Day.
Flurries fell outside Great American Ball Park around 7:30 a.m.
The snow picked up again a few hours later.
Three inches of snow came down during Opening Day in 1977. That remains the record amount for snow on Opening Day in Cincinnati.
Some parts of the Tri-State saw light snow flurries during the morning commute, and more is starting up again in the Cincinnati metro area.
The main concern with the snow was reduced visibility on the rounds.
Ohio Department of Transportation posted photos showing the conditions on I-75 earlier.
Temperatures will get slightly warmer at the 4:10 p.m. first pitch nears.
It will be partly to mostly cloudy at first pitch with a temperature around 39 degrees. Thursday will be a blustery day with winds gusting as high as 35 to 40mph during the game.
Skies will slowly clear with temperatures remaining steady or dropping slightly during the game.
Snow moving through northeast Ohio on Thursday caused a number of wrecks.
FOX19 NOW’s sister station, WOIO in Cleveland, shared photos and videos from a 10 car crash on I-90 west.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.