Voyeurism suspect identified by police

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect has been identified following reports of someone recording others inside business bathrooms.
Armani Martin, 21, is the suspect in the investigation, according to Fairfield Township police.
Martin is being charged with voyeurism, police say.
He is not in custody though and anyone with information on Martin is asked to call the police.
Fairfield and Blue Ash police departments have reports of Martin recording people while inside the bathroom, according to law enforcement.
Blue Ash police department’s reports happened at a Target and a Kroger back in January. The information in the reports is similar to that in a Fairfield police investigation.
Fairfield police say Martin was capturing video footage of the customer inside a bathroom at the Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Target store in early March.
The victim, a woman, said she noticed the suspect spying on her through a hole in the stall.
“The victim actually saw an image of themselves on that person’s phone, on the screen, and that’s what confirmed that they were being recorded by the person,” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey with Fairfield Township Police said.
After Martin was spotted, police said he or she was last seen running out of the building and toward another nearby store.
“Very bold, very intrusive as you would say. It’s very brazen to do something like this, especially to a person in a public restroom,” McCroskey said. “Very alarming, obviously a place you would expect to have a decent amount of privacy, in a public restroom. To have someone try to record you when you’re most exposed, I’m sure was very alarming.”
Police said it is a situation that could be scary for anyone, and they would not be surprised if the suspect is a repeat offender.
Police believe what happened is an important reminder always to be alert and aware of what is happening around you.
