WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the Coronavirus response in the state.
This week, Ohioans 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA emergency use authorization only allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The state of Ohio is also offering two pop-up mass vaccination clinics in Columbus and Cincinnati beginning on March 18, and 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open regionally across Ohio in the coming weeks.
The Ohio Department of Health has started scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool.
The tool can be used to figure out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment, and receive updates and reminders.
According to the ODH, there are 1,017,566 cases and 18,611 deaths.
