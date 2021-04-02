CASA for Kids launches project to provide handmade blankets for children

“We wanted to give our CASA kids something of their own that symbolizes security, warmth, and love,” said Nicky Jeffries, the CASA for Kids Executive Director. “We couldn’t be more grateful to our staff for heading up this project, and our volunteers that have spent hours making blankets in addition to the many hours they spend on their cases. We are also grateful for Project Linus for the endless blankets they have delivered to ensure this project continues on for every CASA child in the future.”