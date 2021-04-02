Fire displaces 14 in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fourteen people are displaced in an early morning house fire on Cincinnati’s East Side, fire officials say.
No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 700 block of Woodlawn Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Fire crews battled the blaze in the kitchen in the back of the building. A small portion also extended into the ceiling, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
All residents safely escaped the home before fire crews arrived.
The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. A total of 40 firefighters responded to the scene.
The cause was declared accidental and remains under investigation.
Damage is set at $30,000.
Further details were not released.
