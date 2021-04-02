Freeze warnings Friday and Saturday mornings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow flurries ended overnight and morning low are dropping into the low 20s by daybreak Friday.
The record low on this date is 22 degrees in 2013.
A freeze warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday morning and and again Saturday morning.
The high temperature Friday will be in the upper 40s under sunny skies.
Thermometers will continue to climb over Easter weekend with more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
