Hit-and-run suspect found hiding from Kentucky officers in Christmas tree box

Thurman Sizemore is facing several charges after he was found hiding in a Christmas tree box. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WYMT TV | April 2, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:26 PM

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man wanted in connection with a hit and run was arrested after being found in a Christmas tree box.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park, which led deputies to find 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore.

Sizemore, who was wanted in connection to the hit and run on Lost Creek Road in Hazard, left the scene, police said.

Police then found Sizemore at a home hiding inside a Christmas tree box.

Deputies also found packaged methamphetamines and about $2,400 in cash.

Sizemore is at the Kentucky River Regional Jail and is charged with trafficking meth, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations in relation to the hit-and-run case.

