NKY fire chief arrested on child porn charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police arrested a northern Kentucky fire chief on child porn charges, according to jail records.
Justin Nueby, 40, is charged with possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Police arrested Nueby at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
He was held at the Campbell County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Nueby was named Northern Pendleton Fire District Chief in 2019.
FOX19 NOW has left messages seeking comment at the fire department and will update this story once we hear back.
Early Friday, jail officials said Nueby no longer was in their system.
They declined to release further information.
FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into Nueby and will update this story if we hear back.
