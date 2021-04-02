‘Just bizarre:’ NKY prosecutor pursuing charges against first female child porn defendant

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities say a Covington woman used child porn trying to lure men into a role-play fantasy where she pretended to be the child-victim to their adult-predator.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders calls the alleged scenario “bizarre” and like nothing he’s ever seen before — or hopes ever to see again.
This week a Kenton County grand jury indicted Kiara Asogany, 22, on four counts of child pornography.
“This is the first female defendant I’ve ever had in a child pornography case,” Sanders said, adding Asogany is also among the youngest defendants in such a case.
The 22-year-old first shared pornographic images of children on the website Tumblr, which the site promptly reported, according to Sanders. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then tipped Covington police about the images, leading to Asogany’s arrest.
“She had fantasies that involved being the victim of child molesting, basically, and she wanted to role play like she was a child being molested,” Sanders said.
Asogany allegedly looked for men using websites child pornographers frequent.
“She might’ve been promoting her fantasy, but the problem is, her fantasy is illegal,” Sanders said.
He adds Asogany’s actions could encourage predators to harm children
“Even though she’s female and she’s playing the victim in her fantasy, it still is very dangerous and criminal activity because of the danger it puts real-life children in,” Sanders said.
Asogany will be back in court April 19.
