Ohio Attorney General calls on Twitter, eBay, Shopify to combat the sale of fake vaccination cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent a letter Thursday to Twitter, eBay and Shopify about sellers distributing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on their websites.
When you are vaccinated by a certified distributer, you will be provided with a COVID-19 vaccine certification card.
Yost said people buy fraudulent cards to appear vaccinated without actually being vaccinated. They can request the seller add their information to the fake card, or add it themselves.
“Fraudulent vaccine cards simply don’t have a place in the marketplace,” Yost said. “Vaccines are more readily available across Ohio than ever before – don’t fall into a deceptive trap when you could get the real thing with less effort.”
These fake cards are not only deceptive and a health risk, Yost said, they illegal as they violate state laws.
Yost is among 45 attorneys general who partnered to send this letter, according to a release.
The letter asks that Twitter, eBay and Shopify monitor their sites for advertisements, remove the ads and keep record of the seller.
